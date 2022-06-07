Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $3.28 Million Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Koppers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

KOP stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $586.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

