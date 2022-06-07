Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Triton International accounts for 3.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. 5,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,051. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.