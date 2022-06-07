Kestrel Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. ePlus makes up about 2.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.39% of ePlus worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,044. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.24.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

