Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Banner accounts for 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.32% of Banner worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $14,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 80,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $7,110,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.