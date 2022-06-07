Kids Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kids Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Snowflake makes up 2.3% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.55.

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.90. 82,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,957,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

