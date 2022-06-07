Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,038,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

