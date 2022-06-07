King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $268.09 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $268,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.
NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.33. 85,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,290. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.09.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
