King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 38,193 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38,193 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $485,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,726. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

