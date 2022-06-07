King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 87,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $84,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,910. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

