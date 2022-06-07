Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $193.92. 316,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,993,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.