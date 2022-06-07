Lamden Price Reaches $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $51,918.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

