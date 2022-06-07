Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC)

Lavras Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The Lavras do Sul gold project is an advanced exploration stage property that covers approximately 190 square kilometers and comprises approximately 23 prospects.

