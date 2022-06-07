Lcnb Corp Acquires 147 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,238,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.55.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.35. The stock had a trading volume of 112,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,610. The firm has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.