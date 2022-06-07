Lcnb Corp Acquires 9,150 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.09. 171,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,004,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

