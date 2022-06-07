Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Cap Hits $248,344.47

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $248,344.47 and $42,725.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.54 or 0.02631758 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00166111 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00408110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

