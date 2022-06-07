Lepricon (L3P) One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,129.00

Lepricon (L3P) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Lepricon has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Lepricon has a market capitalization of $202,790.52 and $34,129.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lepricon coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lepricon Coin Profile

L3P is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

