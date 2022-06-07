Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $76.45 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 4.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $76,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,764. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.55, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,434,140 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

