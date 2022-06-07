Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.24. 7,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

