Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Luminar Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 330,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,700 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 215,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,092. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

