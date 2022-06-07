Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.65. 7,518,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $113.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.