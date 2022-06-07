McBride (LON:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 450404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30 ($0.37).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84. The firm has a market cap of £51.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.70.

Get McBride alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($42,606.52). Also, insider Regi Aalstad acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($35,087.72).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.