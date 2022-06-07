Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $23.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,073,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

