Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 5.9% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 28,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 86,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 149,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 340,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $114,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.56. 369,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,993,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average is $252.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $526.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.