Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.33

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $22,595.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00607535 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

