Monetha Trading Up 14% This Week (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $114,943.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

