National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

EYE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. 16,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 198.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

