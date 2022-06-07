New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 892,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 274,519 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 101,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 134,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

