Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

NEXXY has been the topic of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 149,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599. Nexi has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

