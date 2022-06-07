NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $31,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.59. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $95.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

