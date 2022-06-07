NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to post $152.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.50 million and the lowest is $152.54 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $146.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $633.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.27 million to $636.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $670.55 million, with estimates ranging from $644.76 million to $684.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.59. 381,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,617. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.87 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

