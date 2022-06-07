NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,551.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 17,828 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $238,360.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,452,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,422,251.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 410,100 shares of company stock worth $5,091,064. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 17,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

