Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,703 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,200.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.95 per share, for a total transaction of $389,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,527.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,675 shares of company stock worth $1,323,378. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

