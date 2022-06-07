O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of exceed $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 830,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,322. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.