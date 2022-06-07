OpenOcean (OOE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.76 million and $1.09 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00425359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00029765 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

