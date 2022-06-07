Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

NYSE OSK traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $132.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 90,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

