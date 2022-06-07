PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. 195,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $6,151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,335,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.