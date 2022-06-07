Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,572. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.13. The company has a market cap of C$29.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.19.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0100002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,976,834 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

