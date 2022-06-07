Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $441,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFMT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 179,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of -0.29. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

