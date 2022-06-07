Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 2808136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.60 ($0.88).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Photo-Me International from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.40. The stock has a market cap of £302.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39.
About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
Read More
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.