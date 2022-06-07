Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $1,173.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00044032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,805,550,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,459,489 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

