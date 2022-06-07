Refinable (FINE) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $1.98 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00425359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

