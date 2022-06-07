Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after buying an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.37. 841,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,639. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.