Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 917,807 shares.The stock last traded at $16.53 and had previously closed at $16.36.

RFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.83.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 196,327 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 403,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,276,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

