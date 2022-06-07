REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

REVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,712. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

