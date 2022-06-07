RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $315.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.68.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.