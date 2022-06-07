Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,827.27 ($73.02).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($60.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($65.16) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($85.21) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 135 ($1.69) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,091 ($76.33). 3,404,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,166. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,743.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,456.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £98.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

