Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.43

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.39, with a volume of 194085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.07. The company has a market cap of C$668.94 million and a PE ratio of 13.81.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$553,238.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,327.38.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

