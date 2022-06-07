Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,434,140. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.45. 122,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,764. The company has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.