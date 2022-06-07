Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 1,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 161,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Satellogic in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27.
About Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)
Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.
