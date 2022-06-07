Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 1,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 161,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Satellogic in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Satellogic alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATL. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,387,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter valued at $6,420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.