Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $17.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 157,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.40 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semrush will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.